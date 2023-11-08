Financial conglomerates' capital adequacy improves in H1

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Financial conglomerates' capital adequacy ratio improved in the first half of this year, as a new accounting rule helped their insurance units solidify capital structure, data showed Wednesday.

The average capital adequacy ratio of seven financial conglomerates -- Samsung, Hanwha, Mirae Asset, Kyobo, Hyundai Motor, DB and DaouKiwoom -- stood at 196.6 percent as of June, compared with 187.6 percent six months ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

The tally is a version where risk-weighted assets were reflected in the capital adequacy ratio.

When the risk-weighted assets were not reflected, the adequacy ratio was 190.7 percent as of June, the FSS said.



The logo of the Financial Supervisory Service, provided by the agency (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)