Financial conglomerates' capital adequacy improves in H1
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Financial conglomerates' capital adequacy ratio improved in the first half of this year, as a new accounting rule helped their insurance units solidify capital structure, data showed Wednesday.
The average capital adequacy ratio of seven financial conglomerates -- Samsung, Hanwha, Mirae Asset, Kyobo, Hyundai Motor, DB and DaouKiwoom -- stood at 196.6 percent as of June, compared with 187.6 percent six months ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The tally is a version where risk-weighted assets were reflected in the capital adequacy ratio.
When the risk-weighted assets were not reflected, the adequacy ratio was 190.7 percent as of June, the FSS said.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
(LEAD) S. Korea sees signs of N. Korea receiving technical support from Russia over spy satellite
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
G-Dragon to attend 1st police questioning over alleged drug use