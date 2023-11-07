Korea Aerospace Industries Q3 net income up 1.3 pct to 52.9 bln won
All News 15:50 November 07, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 52.9 billion won (US$40.4 million), up 1.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 114.4 percent on-year to 65.4 billion won. Revenue increased 65.4 percent to 1 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
Most Saved
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
(LEAD) S. Korea sees signs of N. Korea receiving technical support from Russia over spy satellite
-
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning
-
G-Dragon to attend 1st police questioning over alleged drug use
-
Season's 1st cold snap alerts issued for Seoul