Korea Aerospace Industries Q3 net income up 1.3 pct to 52.9 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 52.9 billion won (US$40.4 million), up 1.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 114.4 percent on-year to 65.4 billion won. Revenue increased 65.4 percent to 1 trillion won.

