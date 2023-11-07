Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanatour Service shifts to profits in Q3

All News 15:56 November 07, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hanatour Service Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 16.1 billion won (US$12.3 million), swinging from a loss of 22.2 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 13.2 billion, compared with a loss of 21.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 238.3 percent to 126.7 billion won.
