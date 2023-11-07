Hanatour Service shifts to profits in Q3
All News 15:56 November 07, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hanatour Service Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 16.1 billion won (US$12.3 million), swinging from a loss of 22.2 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 13.2 billion, compared with a loss of 21.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 238.3 percent to 126.7 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
Most Saved
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
(LEAD) S. Korea sees signs of N. Korea receiving technical support from Russia over spy satellite
-
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning
-
G-Dragon to attend 1st police questioning over alleged drug use
-
Season's 1st cold snap alerts issued for Seoul