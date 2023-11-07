Top S. Korean general inspects border unit amid N. Korean threats
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top general called Tuesday for "realistic training" to maintain readiness against North Korean threats as he visited a border unit in the central front line, his office said.
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum made the call as he visited the guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the mountainous province of Gangwon, according to the JCS.
"In order to successfully complete a mission out on the battlefield ... realistic training is necessary and essential," he was quoted as saying.
The visit came amid lingering concerns of North Korea possibly staging provocative acts this month in time for the first anniversary of a test launch of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on Nov. 18.
Meanwhile, Kim is set to meet with his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., for the annual Military Committee Meeting in Seoul on Sunday, a day ahead of the Security Consultative Meeting between their defense chiefs.
It will mark the first time for Brown to visit South Korea after the Senate confirmed his appointment in September.
