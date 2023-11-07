The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



------------------

(LEAD) Finance minister voices support for short selling ban despite market concerns

SEOUL -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said Tuesday the ban on stock short selling was necessary "for now" against illegal market practices despite concerns over the outflow of foreign capital and another failure to win a developed market status from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Inc.

He made the remarks during a parliamentary finance committee meeting after the financial regulator reimposed a ban on short selling shares this week through the end of June 2024 to promote a "level playing field" for individual and institutional investors.



------------------

Yoon expected to reshuffle Cabinet at year-end

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to reshuffle his Cabinet at the end of the year or early next year to replace those running in next year's parliamentary elections and create new momentum in his third year in office, sources said Tuesday.

The selection process is expected to begin in earnest next month after the National Assembly completes its deliberation of the government's budget proposal for 2024.



------------------

Reports of bedbug appearances reach 30 nationwide

SEOUL -- The number of confirmed or suspected cases of bedbug appearances has risen to about 30 nationwide, the government said Tuesday, amid growing public jitters about the pests that pose various health threats.

The bedbug cases had been reported to 17 metropolitan city and provincial governments across the country until Monday, according to the government's joint countermeasures headquarters against bedbugs, which was launched by the interior ministry last Friday to stop the spread of the pests.



------------------

(LEAD) Gov't scraps plan to ban single-use paper cups at cafes, restaurants

SEOUL -- The environment ministry on Tuesday called off a plan to ban disposable paper cups at cafes and restaurants while also extending the grace period for another ban on plastic straws at cafes, officials said Tuesday.

The ministry's announcement came ahead of the scheduled expiration of the grace periods in November for the bans on single-use paper cups at eateries and cafes, as well as the use of plastic cups and bags at convenience stores and cafes.



------------------

S. Korea in talks with U.N. Command over resumption of Panmunjom tour

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday it is in talks with the United Nations Command (UNC) over the resumption of a tour program for the truce village of Panmunjom on the inter-Korean border.

The tour program for ordinary people has been suspended since mid-July after U.S. Army private Travis King crossed the border into North Korea during a tour to the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.



------------------

Gender ministry sets up manual to prevent stalking crimes in public sector

SEOUL -- The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said Tuesday that it has set out guidelines to prevent stalking crimes at public institutions, including separating victims from the perpetrators before deciding on a punishment.

The guidelines were issued to be used as a reference in public companies, government offices and local governments, which are obligated to come up with prevention measures for stalking crimes under the Act on the Prevention of Stalking and Protection of Victims effective since July, the ministry said.



------------------

U.S.' increased deployment of strategic assets aimed at reassuring security commitment: Seoul official

SEOUL -- The United States has increased the deployment of nuclear-capable bombers and other strategic assets to South Korea to reassure its security commitment to Seoul as it issues warnings to North Korea, a senior Seoul official said Tuesday.

North Korea has ratcheted up its nuclear threat by amending the constitution in September to enshrine the policy of strengthening its nuclear force, with leader Kim Jong-un pledging to accelerate production of nuclear weapons.



------------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares slide 2.3 pct after record gains over short selling ban

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended more than 2.3 percent lower Tuesday as investors took profit following the previous session's sharpest-ever daily gains prompted by the country's reimposing of a ban on stock short selling. The local currency sharply fell against the greenback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) sank 58.41 points, or 2.33 percent, to close at 2,433.96, bringing its four-session winning streak to a close.

