Medicox to raise 10 bln won via share sale
All News 18:21 November 07, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Medicox Co. announced that it will sell shares to raise 10 billion won (US$7.6 million) that will be used mainly to finance its operations.
Medicox will issue some 13 million common shares at a price of 768 won per share, which will be allotted to third parties, the company said in a regulatory filing.
In early February this year, the company also carried out a rights offering worth 18 billion won to raise working capital.
(END)
