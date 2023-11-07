Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Medicox to raise 10 bln won via share sale

All News 18:21 November 07, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Medicox Co. announced that it will sell shares to raise 10 billion won (US$7.6 million) that will be used mainly to finance its operations.

Medicox will issue some 13 million common shares at a price of 768 won per share, which will be allotted to third parties, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In early February this year, the company also carried out a rights offering worth 18 billion won to raise working capital.

