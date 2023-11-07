(LEAD) LG Twins turn rare triple play in Korean Series

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with official ruling)

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The LG Twins turned a rare triple play in the opening game of the Korean Series against the KT Wiz on Tuesday.

With runners at first and second with nobody out in the top of the second inning, the Wiz's Moon Sang-chul put down a bunt trying to advance the runners. But the ball stopped right in front of the home plate in fair territory.



LG Twins players celebrate after turning a triple play against the KT Wiz during the top of the second inning of Game 1 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Catcher Park Dong-won picked it up and threw out the lead runner Jang Sung-woo at third, where shortstop Oh Ji-hwan was covering the bag. Oh then threw to first base to nab Moon for the second out.

Bae Jung-dae, who had made the turn at second base, tried to take third base on the throw. But then second baseman Shin Min-jae, covering the first base bag, alertly threw to third baseman Moon Bo-gyeong to get Bae to complete only the second triple play in Korean Series history.

It was initially ruled as a triple play but the official scorer only awarded the Twins with a double play, with Bae getting thrown out trying to advance in a separate play. Then in another ruling change later in the game, the play ended up becoming a triple play.

It was the first triple play in the Korean Series since Game 7 of the 2004 event, and just the fourth trifecta in postseason history.



LG Twins third baseman Moon Bo-gyeong (R) reacts after tagging out Bae Jung-dae of the KT Wiz (L) at third base during the top of the second inning of Game 1 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

