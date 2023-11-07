Last battery to win Korean Series for Twins back for pregame ceremony
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- For the ceremony prior to the opening game of the Korean Series in Seoul on Tuesday, the home team LG Twins took their fans on a trip down memory lane.
Kim Yong-soo and Kim Dong-soo, the pitcher-catcher duo that lifted the Twins to a Korean Series title in 1994, were back on their old stomping ground, Jamsil Baseball Stadium, for the pregame ceremony.
Kim Yong-soo, former closer, threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and Kim Dong-soo, his ex-batterymate, did the catching behind the plate before the Twins took on the KT Wiz to begin the best-of-seven series.
The two were key members of the Twins' last Korean Series-winning squad 29 years ago. The Twins swept the Taepyungyang Dolphins in four games that year, and Kim Yong-soo was voted the Korean Series MVP after notching a win and two saves. Kim recorded the second of those saves to lock down a 3-2 win in the clinching Game 4.
After Kim Yong-soo fielded a comebacker and threw to first base for the final out, Kim Dong-soo was the first to sprint to the mound to embrace the closer and set off a wild celebration.
