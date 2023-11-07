Last battery to win Korean Series for Twins back for pregame ceremony

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- For the ceremony prior to the opening game of the Korean Series in Seoul on Tuesday, the home team LG Twins took their fans on a trip down memory lane.



Former LG Twins catcher Kim Dong-soo (L) and pitcher Kim Yong-soo acknowledge the crowd after taking part in a ceremony before Game 1 of the Korean Series between the Twins and the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim Yong-soo and Kim Dong-soo, the pitcher-catcher duo that lifted the Twins to a Korean Series title in 1994, were back on their old stomping ground, Jamsil Baseball Stadium, for the pregame ceremony.

Kim Yong-soo, former closer, threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and Kim Dong-soo, his ex-batterymate, did the catching behind the plate before the Twins took on the KT Wiz to begin the best-of-seven series.



Former LG Twins pitcher Kim Yong-soo throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the Korean Series between the Twins and the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

The two were key members of the Twins' last Korean Series-winning squad 29 years ago. The Twins swept the Taepyungyang Dolphins in four games that year, and Kim Yong-soo was voted the Korean Series MVP after notching a win and two saves. Kim recorded the second of those saves to lock down a 3-2 win in the clinching Game 4.

After Kim Yong-soo fielded a comebacker and threw to first base for the final out, Kim Dong-soo was the first to sprint to the mound to embrace the closer and set off a wild celebration.



In this file photo from Oct. 23, 1994, LG Twins closer Kim Yong-soo celebrates after clinching the Korean Series title over the Taepyungyang Dolphins with a 3-2 victory in Game 4 at Soongeui Baseball Stadium in Incheon, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

