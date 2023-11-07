Wiz squeeze past Twins to take Korean Series opener

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The KT Wiz scored a go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning to stun the LG Twins 3-2 in Game 1 of the Korean Series on the road Tuesday.



Moon Sang-chul of the KT Wiz celebrates his RBI double against the LG Twins during the top of the ninth inning of Game 1 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Moon Sang-chul smoked a double off the left field wall in the ninth to break the 2-2 tie at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, and reliever Park Yeong-hyun threw a perfect ninth for his second career postseason save. The Wiz emerged victorious from a topsy-turvy game that featured a triple play, diving catches and a series of baserunning gaffes in front of a sellout crowd of 23,750.

It was Moon whose botched sacrifice bunt attempt started the triple play in the top of the second inning, and the designated hitter atoned for his miscue with the game-winning hit.

In the previous 39 Korean Series -- excluding the 1982 series, when Game 1 ended in a tie -- the team that won the opening game went on to capture the title 29 times, or 74.4 percent of the time.



