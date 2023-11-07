King Charles III says he 'looks forward' to Yoon's upcoming visit to Britain
LONDON, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- King Charles III expressed his anticipation for President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Britain this month as he addressed lawmakers Tuesday in his first parliamentary speech since his coronation.
"I look forward to welcoming His Excellency the President of the Republic of Korea and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee for a state visit later this month," the British monarch said in his first so-called King's Speech, referring to South Korea by its official name.
Yoon is set to pay a state visit to Britain this month at the invitation of King Charles III and mark the 140th anniversary of relations between the two countries, according to the presidential office. The dates have yet to be announced.
Yoon and Kim will be the first state guests for Britain since King Charles III's coronation in May. His first visit to Britain took place in September last year, when he attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
This year's anniversary marks 140 years since the 1883 signing of a treaty of friendship, commerce and navigation between Britain and the Joseon Dynasty, Korea's predecessor.
(END)
