Wiz designated hitter goes from zero to hero in Korean Series stunner

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- KT Wiz designated hitter Moon Sang-chul could have ended up a huge scapegoat if his team had lost Tuesday's Game 1 of the Korean Series against the LG Twins.

Instead, with one swing of the bat, Moon turned himself into the team's biggest hero.

Moon delivered a go-ahead double in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Wiz to a 3-2 win at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.



The hit came a couple of hours after Moon started what ended up being just the second triple play in Korean Series history.

With runners at first and second with nobody out, Moon put down a bunt attempt. The ball stopped right in front of the plate in fair territory, and catcher Park Dong-won threw to third base to start the triple killing.

Moon, not exactly fleet of foot, was thrown out at first for the second out. Then second baseman Shin Min-jae, covering the first base bag, threw across the diamond to complete the triple play.

The Wiz were trailing 2-1 at that point.

They tied things up in the fourth on Jang Sung-woo's single but then Anthony Alford got tagged out at home in an ill-advised attempt to score the go-ahead run.



It was that kind of day for the Wiz. And perhaps affected by his botched bunt, Moon struck out over the next two at-bats.

Moon hasn't had much success with bunt attempts this postseason. He had a couple of failed bunts in the previous series, prompting manager Lee Kang-chul to say, "Maybe I am putting too much pressure on him. He has been much better at bunting in practice."

Lee stuck with Moon in Tuesday's game, even when he had a chance to pinch hit for him in the seventh when the Wiz had runners at first and second with one out. Moon struck out then, but then came through for his manager in the ninth against the tough closer Go Woo-suk.

Moon admitted the failed bunt weighed heavily on his mind until the game-winning hit took care of everything else.

"I tried to bunt on my own, hoping to give us a chance to take the lead," Moon said. "I felt like it was my fault that the pendulum swung the other way. But my teammates kept telling me that I would have my chance to make up for it, and all I needed was one hit. So I tried to forget about the bunt."

Including the regular season, Moon is now 4-for-4 with two doubles against Go.

"Go Woo-suk is one of the best closers in the league. I wasn't necessarily feeling confident I could get a hit off of him today," Moon said. "I just wanted to make sure I wouldn't be late on his fastball. And I was able to keep my approach simple."

Asked if he would be willing to bunt on his own again, Moon smiled and said, "I am going to stick with whatever signs the coaches give me."

Moon said delivering the ninth-inning hit was gratifying on more than just a personal level.

"Obviously, it's nice to contribute to a win," Moon said. "But the fact that we won this game is more important to me than the fact that I got that hit in the ninth inning. It's all about the team."



