Wiz manager praises starter for keeping team in Korean Series game vs. Twins

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The KT Wiz needed a ninth-inning double by designated hitter Moon Sang-chul to beat the LG Twins 3-2 in Game 1 of the Korean Series on Tuesday night.

But to keep the game tied at 2-2 through eight innings, the Wiz needed a gutsy performance from their starter Ko Young-pyo.



KT Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul (2nd from R) bumps fists with outfielder Anthony Alford following a 3-2 win over the LG Twins in Game 1 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Manager Lee Kang-chul pointed to Ko as the unsung hero of the road win at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. The sidearmer held the Twins to two runs over six innings while striking out three and scattering seven hits.

"We could have grabbed early momentum but made some mistakes, and then Ko Young-pyo kept pitching out of trouble to keep us in the game," Lee said.

The manager cited Ko's strikeout of Park Hae-min with two men on and two outs in the fourth inning as the turning point of the game. It kept the game tied at 2-2.

"Catcher Jang Sung-woo called a great game behind the plate," Lee added. "And then Moon Sang-chul finished the job in the ninth."

Ko himself said the strikeout was "one of the most thrilling strikeouts of my career," considering the situation.

"This is the biggest stage in Korean baseball, and I was the starter of the first game," Ko said. "I absolutely needed that strikeout and to get it at the moment was pretty exciting."

Moon was named the Player of the Game for his ninth-inning heroics, but he could well have been the biggest scapegoat for the Wiz.

Moon failed to put down a sacrifice bunt in the second inning and the Twins turned it into a triple play, only the second one in Korean Series history.

Lee thought about pinch hitting for Moon in later innings, but said he was glad to keep him in the lineup against Twins closer Go Woo-suk, who came on in the ninth. Moon had gone 3-for-3 with a double against Go during the regular season.



LG Twins players walk off the field after losing to the KT Wiz 3-2 in Game 1 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

"For a second, I thought I had already taken him out of the game," Lee said with a smile. "Luckily, I hadn't done it. And as long as a runner got on in front of him, I felt we would have a shot with Sang-chul at the plate."

Twins skipper Youm Kyoung-youb said his pitchers all did their part, but the hitters left too many runners stranded.

"Overall, I don't think we looked rusty at all," Youm said, after his team played its first game since the end of the regular season on Oct. 15. "I am looking forward to tomorrow's Game 2. Hopefully, we'll be able to leave tomorrow with a smile on our face."

As for Go giving up the go-ahead run in the ninth, Youm said, "He just made that one mistake against Moon Sang-chul. He's fine physically."



KT Wiz starter Ko Young-pyo celebrates after striking out Park Hae-min of the LG Twins in the bottom of the fourth inning of Game 1 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

