Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

November 08, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Zero disposable items' policy called off (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Paper cups won't be prohibited; environment policy takes another blow (Kookmin Daily)
-- Former Supreme Court judge being considered as Supreme Court chief candidate (Donga Ilbo)
-- Cafes, restaurants to retain use of paper cups, plastic straws (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ban on stock short selling puts stocks on roller coaster (Segye Times)
-- Regulations on disposable items called off after 1 year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Anti-corruption office indicts 8 out of 6,900 cases (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Paper cups won't be prohibited at restaurants; another move to shore up 'votes' (Hankyoreh)
-- Single word can create 'my own ChatGPT' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Geopolitical risks: chance for high-return alternative investments (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Amid high interest rates, record number of firms, individuals filing for bankruptcy (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- China urged to protect defectors from repatriations (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Race issue enters Korean politics (Korea Herald)
-- Spreading fear of bedbugs alters daily lives of Koreans (Korea Times)
(END)

