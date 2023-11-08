Today in Korean history
Nov. 9
1989 -- South Korea signs a treaty with Mexico to cooperate in economic, scientific and technological development.
1999 -- A business consolidation in South Korea's power generation and ship engine sectors is completed among Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries and Korea Heavy Industries & Construction, the predecessor of Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction.
2004 -- A Japanese delegation arrives in North Korea for working-level talks on the communist state's abduction of Japanese nationals.
2005 -- A new round of six-nation talks on North Korea's nuclear program begins in Beijing.
2017 -- During their summit in Jakarta, President Moon Jae-in and his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, agree to upgrade their relations to a "special strategic partnership" to deepen cooperation.
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
(LEAD) S. Korea sees signs of N. Korea receiving technical support from Russia over spy satellite
-
U.S.' increased deployment of strategic assets aimed at reassuring security commitment: Seoul official
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
(LEAD) Gov't scraps plan to ban single-use paper cups at cafes, restaurants
-
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning