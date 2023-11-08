Nearly all cattle vaccinated against lumpy skin disease

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it has vaccinated 98 percent of cattle in the country against lumpy skin disease (LSD).

The authorities have inoculated more than 3.9 million out of the country's 4.08 million cows so far to protect them against LSD, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The government launched the intensive vaccination campaign last month after reporting its first-ever case of LSD on Oct. 20 under the plan to vaccinate all cattle by Friday.

It takes around three weeks for cattle to develop antibodies.

The country has since confirmed 84 cases nationwide, including three from Tuesday, and authorities are conducting an in-depth analysis of four suspected cases, the ministry said.

The disease, which does not affect humans, is a highly infectious disease that causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death.

It affects cattle and buffalo via mosquitoes and other blood-feeding insects.



Officials vaccinate cattle at a farm in Gyeongsan, 250 kilometers south of Seoul, on Nov. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr

(END)