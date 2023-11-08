Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 November 08, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/03 Cloudy 20

Incheon 14/04 Cloudy 20

Suwon 15/02 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 17/03 Sunny 20

Daejeon 17/02 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 14/00 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 19/08 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 17/04 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 18/05 Cloudy 20

Jeju 19/11 Sunny 20

Daegu 18/03 Cloudy 20

Busan 20/08 Cloudy 10

(END)

Keywords
#weather forecast
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!