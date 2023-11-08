Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 November 08, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/03 Cloudy 20
Incheon 14/04 Cloudy 20
Suwon 15/02 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 17/03 Sunny 20
Daejeon 17/02 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 14/00 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 19/08 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 17/04 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 18/05 Cloudy 20
Jeju 19/11 Sunny 20
Daegu 18/03 Cloudy 20
Busan 20/08 Cloudy 10
(END)
