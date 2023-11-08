SK Telecom Q3 net profit up 25.5 pct to 308.2 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 308.2 billion won (US$236.3 million), up 25.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 498 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 465.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 1.4 percent to 4.4 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 291.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)