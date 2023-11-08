(LEAD) SK Telecom's Q3 profit jumps 25.5 pct on robust growth of mobile, enterprise businesses

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top mobile carrier, said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit jumped 25.5 percent from a year earlier, driven by robust growth of its mobile and enterprise businesses.

Net profit amounted to 308.2 billion won (US$236.3 million) on a consolidated basis in the July-September period, compared with 245.6 billion won from the same period last year, SK Telecom said in a regulatory filing.

Operating profit rose 7 percent on-year to 498 billion won, and sales rose 1.4 percent to 4.4 trillion won.

The corporate logo of SK Telecom Co.

The company attributed strong earnings to growth of its mobile communication and enterprise businesses.

Sales from SKT's mainstay telecom business gained 0.8 percent on-year to 3.1 trillion won as the number of fifth-generation network service subscribers continued to increase.

The number of 5G subscriptions reached 15.1 million in the third quarter, compared with 12.5 million in the same quarter last year.

SKT's enterprise unit saw its sales climb 5.8 percent on-year to 401 billion won in the third quarter, driven by strong demand for its data center and cloud business.

Sales from data centers jumped 32.5 percent on-year to 53.4 billion won on the increased operation rate of a new data center, and sales from cloud also soared 38.7 percent to 36.2 billion won largely thanks to recurring sales from its managed service provider business.

SKT's subsidiary SK Broadband Co. also saw its sales advance 2.4 percent to 1.04 trillion won thanks to strong demand for IPTV service.

The number of SKB's IPTV subscribers stood at 9.5 million as of end-September, up from 9.3 million a year ago.

SKT said it will continue to develop its artificial intelligence business, noting its AI chip arm, Sapeon Inc., will launch a next-generation AI inference chip X330 later this year, and its Global AI Platform Corp. in the U.S. will release a platform tailored to large language models for telecommunication companies next year.

Metaverse platform ifland has also racked up half of its 4.2 million monthly active users from overseas, the company added.

"With our AI pyramid strategy, we will work to become a global AI company and maximize shareholders' value," Kim Jin-won, SKT's chief financial officer, said.

In September, SKT unveiled its plan to triple its investment in AI and raise 25 trillion won of sales by 2028 by creating a comprehensive AI business model.

