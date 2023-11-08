Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Production at Kia's Gwangju plant halted after fatal accident at parts subcontractor

All News 10:49 November 08, 2023

GWANGJU, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- A production plant of Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, has been suspended following a fatal accident at one of its parts subcontractors, according to company officials Wednesday.

According to plant officials, production at the Kia facility in Gwangju, about 270 kilometers south of Seoul, has been suspended since 9 p.m. Tuesday due to a disruption of parts supply from the subcontractor since the accident on the previous day.

A 40-something worker at the subcontractor in the city died Tuesday after being run over by a forklift at work. A Kia official said workers are currently on standby to resume production.

A file photo of Kia's production plant in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul (Yonhap)

A file photo of Kia's production plant in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul (Yonhap)

