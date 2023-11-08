S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold 1st working-level talks on space security
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and Japan on Wednesday held their first trilateral working-level talks on ways to boost cooperation in space security, as a follow-up to the August summit among the leaders of the three countries, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
The inaugural dialogue was led by officials from the foreign ministries of South Korea and Japan, and the U.S. State Department, as well as those from the White House Space Council and other related government agencies, the ministry said.
The dialogue "focused on issues related to space security, particularly regarding threats in the space domain, national space strategies and the responsible use of space," a joint press release read.
In this vein, the three countries discussed ways to "promote safe, secure and sustainable use of outer space, and enhance the resilience of space systems," it said.
At the landmark Camp David summit in August, the U.S. and its two key Asian allies agreed to bolster the three-way cooperation in almost all areas across the board from security to economy, including the "commitment to consult" each other in the event of common threats.
