SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.66 3.67

2-M 3.79 3.79

3-M 3.97 3.97

6-M 4.09 4.09

12-M 4.13 4.14



