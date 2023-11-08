Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap partners with VNA to spotlight S. Korean firms' CSR activities in Vietnam

All News 11:18 November 08, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, on Wednesday signed an agreement with Vietnam's national news agency to spotlight various corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities of South Korean companies in Vietnam.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed between Yonhap and Vietnam News Agency (VNA), together with the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Yonhap will regularly cover and publish CSR activities of South Korean firms in the Southeast Asian country to help foster bilateral economic ties and partnerships.

Yonhap will provide related content to VNA, and the Vietnamese news agency plans to publish the material in its electronic newspaper.

A signing ceremony for the memorandum was held in Seoul and was attended by Seong Ghi-hong, CEO and president of Yonhap, and VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang.

Yonhap News Agency's office building in central Seoul (Yonhap)

