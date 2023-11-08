(LEAD) Yonhap partners with VNA to spotlight S. Korean firms' CSR activities in Vietnam

(ATTN: CHANGES photo; ADDS more info in last para)

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, on Wednesday signed an agreement with Vietnam's national news agency to spotlight various corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities of South Korean companies in Vietnam.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed between Yonhap and Vietnam News Agency (VNA), together with the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Yonhap will regularly cover and publish CSR activities of South Korean firms in the Southeast Asian country to help foster bilateral economic ties and partnerships.

Yonhap will provide related content to VNA, and the Vietnamese news agency plans to publish the material in its electronic newspaper.

A signing ceremony for the memorandum was held in Seoul and was attended by Seong Ghi-hong, CEO and president of Yonhap, and VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang.

According to Yonhap, Seong and Trang agreed on the importance of enhancing mutual understanding between the people of both countries through media in addition to the significant progress in bilateral trade and investment.



Seong Ghi-hong (L), president and CEO of Yonhap News Agency, Vu Viet Trang (C), general director of Vietnam News Agency (VNA), and Cho Young-jun, executive director of the Sustainable Management Institution at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pose for a photo during a ceremony at Yonhap's headquarters in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023, to form a memorandum of understanding on reports of corporate social responsibility programs of South Korean companies operating in Vietnam. (Yonhap)

