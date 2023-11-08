Opposition leader suggests creating new ministry on climate change, green energy
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) suggested Wednesday that the government establish a new ministry to overlook climate change and green energy issues.
Rep. Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the DP, made the suggestion as he noted the recent unusual swings in daily temperature, which peaked to a record-high level for November last Thursday but plunged four days later, prompting the government to issue the season's first cold wave alert.
"The future of our lives will be determined by how we prepare for the climate crisis, which directly impacts our lives," Lee said, noting efforts other countries, such as France and the United States, are making to address the climate change issue in parliament.
"I suggest establishing a ministry of climate and energy. We need to use the climate crisis as an opportunity for new growth," he said.
Forming a new ministry for such issues was one of Lee's presidential campaign pledges.
Lee also proposed keeping its parliamentary special committee on the climate crisis open for a longer period, or turning it into a permanent standing committee at the National Assembly.
The special committee is scheduled to conclude its activities by the end of November.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
(LEAD) S. Korea sees signs of N. Korea receiving technical support from Russia over spy satellite
-
U.S.' increased deployment of strategic assets aimed at reassuring security commitment: Seoul official
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
(LEAD) Gov't scraps plan to ban single-use paper cups at cafes, restaurants
-
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning