Opposition leader suggests creating new ministry on climate change, green energy

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) suggested Wednesday that the government establish a new ministry to overlook climate change and green energy issues.

Rep. Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the DP, made the suggestion as he noted the recent unusual swings in daily temperature, which peaked to a record-high level for November last Thursday but plunged four days later, prompting the government to issue the season's first cold wave alert.

"The future of our lives will be determined by how we prepare for the climate crisis, which directly impacts our lives," Lee said, noting efforts other countries, such as France and the United States, are making to address the climate change issue in parliament.

"I suggest establishing a ministry of climate and energy. We need to use the climate crisis as an opportunity for new growth," he said.

Forming a new ministry for such issues was one of Lee's presidential campaign pledges.

Lee also proposed keeping its parliamentary special committee on the climate crisis open for a longer period, or turning it into a permanent standing committee at the National Assembly.

The special committee is scheduled to conclude its activities by the end of November.



Lee Jae-myung (L), leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, convenes the party's leadership meeting in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

