FM 'looks forward' to 'constructive role' of S. Korea, Vietnam's news agencies
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin expressed anticipation for deepening cooperation between South Korea and Vietnam on Wednesday as he called on their news agencies to play "constructive" roles.
Park made the remark during a meeting with General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang, who is currently in Seoul to sign a memorandum of understanding with Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, to spotlight corporate social responsibility activities of South Korean companies in Vietnam.
"I emphasized in (an earlier) interview that strengthening bilateral cooperation requires our joint efforts to enhance mutual understanding of each other based on the similarities such as respect for families, the elder people and passion for education shared by two countries," Park said.
"I look forward to a constructive role by the press of those countries," he added, noting their bilateral ties were elevated to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" last year.
In December, South Korea and Vietnam upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership as the two countries marked the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties that year.
Trang also stressed that Yonhap and VNA have "exerted great effort" in the promotion of partnership between the two countries, saying their partnership serves as a "type of model" for cooperation among news agencies.
The VNA currently provides news to its domestic and international audience in 10 languages, including Korean.
