N. Korea to field multiple candidates to pick deputies for local assemblies

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has revised an election law to recommend multiple candidates to pick new deputies for local assemblies in a move seen as aimed at diverting criticism that elections in the North are a formality.

In some constituencies, North Korea plans to field two candidates for picking deputies for local elections set for Nov. 26, after taking into account various factors, such as regions, jobs and gender, the Minju Choson, the North's Cabinet newspaper, reported Wednesday.

The move appears to intend to introduce competition in the election system, albeit on a rudimentary level, as the ruling Workers' Party has handpicked one candidate per electoral district so far. Still, there will be some precincts filing a single candidate.

The North will hold a meeting to review qualifications of multiple candidates, and pick final candidates for local deputies via a preliminary vote, the paper said.



This file photo, captured from footage of North Korea's state-run Korea Central Television on July 22, 2019, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un (R) casting a ballot for elections to pick new deputies of local assemblies the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

Facing international criticisms that the repressive regime has long limited the suffrage of its people, North Korea seems to have revised the election system in a bid to ease people's complaints amid prolonged economic difficulties, according to experts.

North Korea earlier announced a plan to hold elections in late November to choose new deputies for local assemblies of provinces, cities and counties across the nation.

The local elections are held every four years, and the number of seats is determined by the population of each area. But the elections are widely viewed as a formality as the candidates are hand-picked by the North's ruling party and rubber-stamped into office.

