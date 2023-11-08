Olympic fencing medalist faces 2nd questioning over suspected fraud involvement
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee appeared before police Wednesday for a second round of questioning over suspected involvement in her former fiance's alleged frauds.
The silver medalist in women's foil at the 2008 Beijing Olympics has been accused of being an accomplice in the alleged swindling case of her former fiance, Jeon Cheong-jo.
Jeon was put under arrest Friday on multiple fraud charges, about two weeks after Nam publicly introduced the person as her fiance and a third-generation scion of a family-owned conglomerate, or chaebol.
Nam later ended the relationship following revelations that Jeon was legally a woman and had been convicted multiple times for fraud.
Nam stayed tight-lipped in the face of a barrage of reporters' questions as she entered Songpa Police Station in southeastern Seoul for her second questioning following the first session Monday.
Jeon is currently facing charges of swindling 2.6 billion won (US$2 million) from 20 people, and one of the victims filed a complaint against Nam, accusing her of involvement. Police have also imposed an overseas travel ban on Nam.
Hours before Wednesday's questioning, the fencer claimed her innocence on her social media account and presented records of messenger communications with Jeon as evidence.
"Jeon Cheong-jo had lied to the last moment. I was duped by Jeon, whose everything, except the name, was lies," she said. "I dedicated my life to enhancing the national glory, working for 26 years with the national flag on my chest. I have no reason to live on any longer at a time I am regarded as someone worse than a swindler."
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
(LEAD) S. Korea sees signs of N. Korea receiving technical support from Russia over spy satellite
-
U.S.' increased deployment of strategic assets aimed at reassuring security commitment: Seoul official
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
(LEAD) Gov't scraps plan to ban single-use paper cups at cafes, restaurants
-
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning