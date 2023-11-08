Olympic fencing medalist faces 2nd questioning over suspected fraud involvement

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee appeared before police Wednesday for a second round of questioning over suspected involvement in her former fiance's alleged frauds.

The silver medalist in women's foil at the 2008 Beijing Olympics has been accused of being an accomplice in the alleged swindling case of her former fiance, Jeon Cheong-jo.

Jeon was put under arrest Friday on multiple fraud charges, about two weeks after Nam publicly introduced the person as her fiance and a third-generation scion of a family-owned conglomerate, or chaebol.

Nam later ended the relationship following revelations that Jeon was legally a woman and had been convicted multiple times for fraud.

Nam stayed tight-lipped in the face of a barrage of reporters' questions as she entered Songpa Police Station in southeastern Seoul for her second questioning following the first session Monday.

Jeon is currently facing charges of swindling 2.6 billion won (US$2 million) from 20 people, and one of the victims filed a complaint against Nam, accusing her of involvement. Police have also imposed an overseas travel ban on Nam.

Hours before Wednesday's questioning, the fencer claimed her innocence on her social media account and presented records of messenger communications with Jeon as evidence.

"Jeon Cheong-jo had lied to the last moment. I was duped by Jeon, whose everything, except the name, was lies," she said. "I dedicated my life to enhancing the national glory, working for 26 years with the national flag on my chest. I have no reason to live on any longer at a time I am regarded as someone worse than a swindler."



Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee enters Songpa Police Station in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023, for questioning. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)