GS Holdings Q3 net income up 24.9 pct to 700 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 700 billion won (US$536.6 million), up 24.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.21 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.35 trillion won a year ago. Sales fell 12.4 percent to 6.48 trillion won.

