Incumbent KBO commissioner nominated for 2nd term
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Wednesday its incumbent commissioner, Heo Koo-youn, has been nominated for a second term beginning in 2024.
The KBO board of directors, made up of presidents of the league's 10 clubs, unanimously agreed to nominate Heo as commissioner for the three-year term beginning in January 2024. Heo will run unopposed, and his candidacy will be ratified in a vote by the board of governors, comprising the club owners, at a later date. Heo will need at least three-quarters of the owners to support him to be elected.
Heo, a longtime broadcaster, was elected the commissioner in March last year to succeed Chung Ji-taik, who stepped down abruptly, citing health issues.
Heo, 72, was only to serve the remainder of Chung's term, which ends on Dec. 31 this year. The commissioner's full term is three years.
