Yoon names new nominee for Supreme Court chief justice

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday named Cho Hee-dae, a former Supreme Court justice, as the new chief of the highest court, his office said.

The nomination comes a month after the opposition-controlled National Assembly rejected Yoon's previous pick for Supreme Court chief justice, Lee Gyun-ryong, marking the first such rejection in 35 years.

Cho's appointment will also be subject to parliamentary approval after a confirmation hearing.



