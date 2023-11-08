(LEAD) Yoon names new nominee for Supreme Court chief justice

(ATTN: UPDATES with details)

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday named Cho Hee-dae, a former Supreme Court justice, as the new chief of the highest court, his office said.

The nomination comes a month after the opposition-controlled National Assembly rejected Yoon's previous pick for Supreme Court chief justice, Lee Gyun-ryong, marking the first such rejection in 35 years.

Cho's appointment will also be subject to parliamentary approval after a confirmation hearing.

"As a judge, he dedicated his entire life to ensuring the people's right to stand trial, and as a Supreme Court justice, he demonstrated rational and fair judgment to earn a reputation as a principled man," presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki said during a press briefing.

"We determined that he is the right person to quickly restore trust in the judiciary by leading the judicial branch with principle, justice and common sense," he added.

If appointed, Cho, who is 66, will not be able to complete his six-year term before reaching the chief justice's retirement age of 70.

When asked by reporters why he was chosen, regardless, a senior presidential official said some of the top criteria for the new nomination were whether the candidate would win parliamentary approval and the need to quickly fill the vacancy in the top court.



This file photo shows former Supreme Court Justice Cho Hee-dae (C). (Yonhap)

