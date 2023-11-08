Yoon to attend APEC summit in San Francisco next week
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit San Francisco next week to attend a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, his office said Wednesday.
Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee will depart next Wednesday for a three-day visit to San Francisco, during which the president will attend a summit of the 21-member APEC forum and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told a press briefing.
The president will then return to Seoul on Nov. 18 before departing again on Nov. 20 to pay a four-day state visit to London at the invitation of King Charles III.
The visit will come as the two countries mark the 140th anniversary of relations this year.
From London, Yoon will head to Paris on Nov. 23 to make a final pitch for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan.
During a three-day stay, Yoon plans to meet with delegates of the Bureau International des Expositions, the body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, to seek their support ahead of the Nov. 28 vote that will decide the host of the 2030 event.
The deputy national security adviser also announced the dates of Yoon's upcoming state visit to the Netherlands, saying it will take place on Dec. 12 and 13.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
N. Korea appears to have resumed regular flights to Beijing
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
U.S.' increased deployment of strategic assets aimed at reassuring security commitment: Seoul official
-
(LEAD) Gov't scraps plan to ban single-use paper cups at cafes, restaurants
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning
-
Blinken to arrive in S. Korea for talks on N. Korea, alliance