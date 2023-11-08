KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kumyang 101,400 DN 9,600
Daesang 20,000 DN 450
SKNetworks 5,760 DN 70
ORION Holdings 15,710 UP 10
SK hynix 127,600 DN 2,800
Youngpoong 493,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,850 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,950 UP 600
SamsungF&MIns 244,000 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,100 UP 650
Kogas 23,350 DN 50
Hanwha 23,850 UP 150
DB HiTek 54,600 0
CJ 90,500 UP 5,600
LX INT 27,700 DN 200
NHIS 10,130 DN 60
LS 79,100 DN 700
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES111 00 0 DN2900
GC Corp 103,700 UP 1,900
GS E&C 14,540 UP 390
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 450,000 DN 16,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,420 DN 60
SKC 87,200 DN 3,000
GS Retail 25,400 UP 300
Ottogi 379,500 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 67,000 UP 300
Hanmi Science 35,200 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 132,800 DN 4,100
Hanssem 48,250 DN 450
F&F 94,200 DN 1,100
HDKSOE 98,600 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,750 DN 150
MS IND 17,180 UP 230
OCI Holdings 103,500 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 67,100 DN 1,400
KorZinc 487,500 DN 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,190 DN 180
HyundaiMipoDock 76,500 DN 4,400
IS DONGSEO 27,700 DN 350
S-Oil 67,400 DN 1,400
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
N. Korea appears to have resumed regular flights to Beijing
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
U.S.' increased deployment of strategic assets aimed at reassuring security commitment: Seoul official
(LEAD) Gov't scraps plan to ban single-use paper cups at cafes, restaurants
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning
Blinken to arrive in S. Korea for talks on N. Korea, alliance