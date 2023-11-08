LG Innotek 231,500 DN 3,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 157,400 UP 400

HMM 16,400 UP 610

HYUNDAI WIA 53,700 0

KumhoPetrochem 129,500 UP 1,200

Mobis 222,500 DN 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 121,800 DN 2,100

S-1 55,300 UP 300

ZINUS 19,800 UP 870

Hanchem 165,500 DN 2,200

DWS 31,050 DN 200

KEPCO 17,640 UP 400

SamsungSecu 37,750 DN 300

KG DONGBU STL 8,110 UP 30

SKTelecom 48,400 DN 850

HyundaiElev 47,350 UP 250

SAMSUNG SDS 141,800 UP 4,600

KOREA AEROSPACE 46,550 DN 2,900

KUMHOTIRE 4,650 UP 50

Hanon Systems 7,420 UP 50

SK 159,900 0

ShinpoongPharm 13,560 UP 20

Handsome 19,800 UP 30

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp421 50 DN1200

Asiana Airlines 10,250 UP 70

COWAY 47,900 UP 2,050

LOTTE SHOPPING 79,300 UP 3,500

IBK 11,430 DN 60

DONGSUH 17,740 DN 10

SamsungEng 24,850 DN 600

SAMSUNG C&T 111,700 UP 1,600

PanOcean 4,560 UP 20

SAMSUNG CARD 32,150 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 20,400 UP 150

LOTTE WELLFOOD 125,500 UP 1,800

KT 32,600 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16410 UP40

LOTTE TOUR 11,570 DN 190

LG Uplus 10,370 UP 190

SAMSUNG LIFE 68,400 DN 700

(MORE)