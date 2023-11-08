KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 231,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 157,400 UP 400
HMM 16,400 UP 610
HYUNDAI WIA 53,700 0
KumhoPetrochem 129,500 UP 1,200
Mobis 222,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 121,800 DN 2,100
S-1 55,300 UP 300
ZINUS 19,800 UP 870
Hanchem 165,500 DN 2,200
DWS 31,050 DN 200
KEPCO 17,640 UP 400
SamsungSecu 37,750 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 8,110 UP 30
SKTelecom 48,400 DN 850
HyundaiElev 47,350 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDS 141,800 UP 4,600
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,550 DN 2,900
KUMHOTIRE 4,650 UP 50
Hanon Systems 7,420 UP 50
SK 159,900 0
ShinpoongPharm 13,560 UP 20
Handsome 19,800 UP 30
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp421 50 DN1200
Asiana Airlines 10,250 UP 70
COWAY 47,900 UP 2,050
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,300 UP 3,500
IBK 11,430 DN 60
DONGSUH 17,740 DN 10
SamsungEng 24,850 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 111,700 UP 1,600
PanOcean 4,560 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 32,150 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 20,400 UP 150
LOTTE WELLFOOD 125,500 UP 1,800
KT 32,600 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16410 UP40
LOTTE TOUR 11,570 DN 190
LG Uplus 10,370 UP 190
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,400 DN 700
