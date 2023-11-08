KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 52,400 UP 200
CSWIND 48,000 DN 1,500
GKL 15,550 DN 190
KOLON IND 46,000 DN 400
HanmiPharm 302,500 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 11,650 UP 420
Meritz Financial 52,600 0
BNK Financial Group 6,940 DN 50
DGB Financial Group 8,020 DN 20
emart 80,700 UP 5,600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY437 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 55,100 UP 900
PIAM 27,600 DN 300
HANJINKAL 46,900 UP 400
CHONGKUNDANG 129,500 0
DoubleUGames 44,850 UP 1,450
HL MANDO 34,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 734,000 UP 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,850 DN 1,000
Netmarble 47,200 UP 2,550
KRAFTON 190,800 UP 18,300
HD HYUNDAI 59,100 DN 500
ORION 121,900 DN 1,400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 22,300 UP 550
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,670 DN 160
BGF Retail 144,900 DN 100
SKCHEM 61,400 0
HDC-OP 12,740 UP 360
HYOSUNG TNC 372,000 UP 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 392,000 DN 1,000
HANILCMT 12,490 DN 10
SKBS 68,400 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,250 DN 160
KakaoBank 23,000 UP 150
HYBE 216,500 UP 1,000
DL E&C 36,800 UP 100
kakaopay 41,500 DN 700
K Car 10,250 0
SKSQUARE 46,900 DN 550
(END)
-
