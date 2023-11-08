Kolon Industries turns to loss in Q3

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 7 billion won (US$5.4 million), swinging from a profit of 31.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 56.8 percent on-year to 22 billion won. Sales decreased 6 percent to 1.18 trillion won.

