Kangwon Land Q3 net income down 1.3 pct to 73.8 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 73.8 billion won (US$56.3 million), down 1.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 91.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 118.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 5.9 percent to 374 billion won.

