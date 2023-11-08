Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kangwon Land Q3 net income down 1.3 pct to 73.8 bln won

All News 15:41 November 08, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 73.8 billion won (US$56.3 million), down 1.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 91.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 118.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 5.9 percent to 374 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!