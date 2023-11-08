Coway Q3 net income up 20.2 pct to 137 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 137 billion won (US$104.5 million), up 20.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 195.3 billion won, up 18.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 3.9 percent to 1 trillion won.

