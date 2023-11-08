SK Networks Q3 net income up 69.8 pct to 13.4 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 13.4 billion won (US$10.2 million), up 69.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 54.8 billion won, up 36 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 7.8 percent to 2.28 trillion won.

(END)