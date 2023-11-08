KEPCO Engineering & Construction Q3 net income up 733 pct to 4.9 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 4.9 billion won (US$3.7 million), up 733 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 5.2 billion won, compared with a loss of 779 million won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 10.5 percent to 119.4 billion won.

