KEPCO Engineering & Construction Q3 net income up 733 pct to 4.9 bln won
All News 16:33 November 08, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 4.9 billion won (US$3.7 million), up 733 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 5.2 billion won, compared with a loss of 779 million won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 10.5 percent to 119.4 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
N. Korea appears to have resumed regular flights to Beijing
Most Saved
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
U.S.' increased deployment of strategic assets aimed at reassuring security commitment: Seoul official
-
(LEAD) Gov't scraps plan to ban single-use paper cups at cafes, restaurants
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning
-
Blinken to arrive in S. Korea for talks on N. Korea, alliance