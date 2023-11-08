S. Korea, IAEA discuss N.K. nuclear program in high-level policy talks
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held regular high-level policy talks Wednesday and discussed North Korea's nuclear program and other areas of cooperation, the foreign ministry said.
Park Yong-min, the deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, met with Massimo Aparo, deputy director general of the IAEA, in Seoul for their 12th round of the meeting earlier in the day, the ministry said in a release.
The two sides discussed joint efforts to strengthen readiness for verifying North Korea's nuclear program and stepping up cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
According to the ministry, Aparo stressed the IAEA is strictly maintaining its readiness for verification of the program.
Seoul and the IAEA have held such high-level talks annually since 2013 as part of efforts to promote bilateral communication and cooperation in nuclear safeguards.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
N. Korea appears to have resumed regular flights to Beijing
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
Blinken to arrive in S. Korea for talks on N. Korea, alliance
-
U.S.' increased deployment of strategic assets aimed at reassuring security commitment: Seoul official
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning
-
(LEAD) Gov't scraps plan to ban single-use paper cups at cafes, restaurants