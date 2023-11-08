S. Korea, IAEA discuss N.K. nuclear program in high-level policy talks

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held regular high-level policy talks Wednesday and discussed North Korea's nuclear program and other areas of cooperation, the foreign ministry said.

Park Yong-min, the deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, met with Massimo Aparo, deputy director general of the IAEA, in Seoul for their 12th round of the meeting earlier in the day, the ministry said in a release.

The two sides discussed joint efforts to strengthen readiness for verifying North Korea's nuclear program and stepping up cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

According to the ministry, Aparo stressed the IAEA is strictly maintaining its readiness for verification of the program.

Seoul and the IAEA have held such high-level talks annually since 2013 as part of efforts to promote bilateral communication and cooperation in nuclear safeguards.



Park Yong-min (R), Seoul's deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, shakes hands with Massimo Aparo, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency ahead of their high-level policy consultations on Nov. 8, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)