No panic yet for LG Twins after dropping crucial Korean Series opener

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- History shows that the team that drops the opening game of the Korean Series, the South Korean baseball championship round, loses the series nearly 75 percent of the time.

But there's no panic in the clubhouse for the LG Twins even after their 3-2 loss to the KT Wiz in Game 1 of the best-of-the-seven series Tuesday night, according to manager Youm Kyoung-youb.

In his media scrum prior to Game 2 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Wednesday, Youm said he told his players to stick to what they've been doing, without changing anything.



LG Twins players walk off the field after losing to the KT Wiz 3-2 in Game 1 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

To that end, Youm will dole out the exact same lineup as the one that left eight men on base in Tuesday's loss.

"I didn't have to think that much about it," Youm said of his decision to keep his lineup intact. "Our pitchers did a great job last night, but our bats couldn't capitalize on chances. But we can't play well every game."

The Twins had the best offense in the Korea Baseball Organization in the regular season, but after more than three weeks of break between the end of their regular season and the start of the Korean Series, they showed some signs of rust Tuesday.

Leadoff man Hong Chang-ki continued his postseason woes Tuesday, batting 0-for-5 after putting up a career-high .332 average in the regular season. For his postseason career, the usually reliable Hong is batting only .071 (3-for-42).

While keeping Hong at the top of the order, Youm also told the player to stick to his guns.

"I told him to keep doing the things the way he's always done them," Youm said. "We've only played one game. If he starts tinkering with his approach or mechanics, he'll be in trouble and the series will be over before he knows it."



Austin Dean of the LG Twins (R) argues a strike call with home plate umpire Park Ki-taik during Game 1 of the Korean Series against the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Youm denied his batters' problems didn't have anything to do with their physical preparation. Instead, he attributed them to postseason jitters.

"I am sure those guys were nervous playing in front of such a huge crowd," Youm said of the packed house of 23,750 fans, the vast majority of whom were Twins fans. "And with the first game out of the way, I think they should be better from now on."

Youm said Game 2 starter Choi Won-tae will hold the key, as the Twins look to even the series before hitting the road for Games 3 and 4.

"Throughout the year, our winning formula has been to score about five runs and keep the opponents to about three runs," Youm said. "We took care of one part of the equation but not the other last night. If Choi Won-tae can hold the Wiz to about three runs, then he will have done his part."

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)