Vatican's top diplomat to visit S. Korea this month
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomat of the Vatican will visit South Korea later this month for talks on bilateral ties and issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, Seoul's catholic bishops' institution said Wednesday.
Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's secretary for relations with states, is scheduled to make a four-day visit to South Korea starting Nov. 20, according to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea (CBCK).
During the envisioned trip, he plans to meet with South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, as well as the CBCK's President Rev. Matthias Ri Yong-hoon and other religious figures.
He will also attend a symposium on a project to explore the history of relations between South Korea and the Vatican, according to the institution.
It would mark his second trip to South Korea, as Gallagher came here in July 2018, during which he met with then President Moon Jae-in and toured the Joint Security Area close to the heavily fortified inter-Korean border.
On Monday, Gallagher spoke by phone with South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin and discussed a range of issues of mutual concern, Park's office said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
N. Korea appears to have resumed regular flights to Beijing
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Blinken to arrive in S. Korea for talks on N. Korea, alliance
-
U.S.' increased deployment of strategic assets aimed at reassuring security commitment: Seoul official
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
(LEAD) Gov't scraps plan to ban single-use paper cups at cafes, restaurants