Yoon to meet Kishida in U.S. next week on APEC sidelines: Kyodo
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the United States next week on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, a Japanese media report said Wednesday.
Yoon and Kishida are "likely to reaffirm their cooperation in dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs" during the meeting in San Francisco, and "will also both visit Stanford University to deliver speeches on Nov. 17," Japan's Kyodo News said in its English-language report, citing government sources.
Earlier in the day, South Korea's presidential office said Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee will depart next Wednesday for a three-day visit to San Francisco, during which the president will attend a summit of the 21-member APEC forum and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines.
According to the report, the two leaders will brief the audience about their diplomatic ties, as well as trilateral cooperation with the U.S. on security and other issues during their speeches.
In August, Yoon and Kishida joined U.S. President Joe Biden at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David, during which they agreed to enhance three-way cooperation on cybersecurity and North Korean issues, among other matters.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
N. Korea appears to have resumed regular flights to Beijing
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Blinken to arrive in S. Korea for talks on N. Korea, alliance
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
U.S.' increased deployment of strategic assets aimed at reassuring security commitment: Seoul official