Yoon to meet Kishida in U.S. next week on APEC sidelines: Kyodo

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the United States next week on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, a Japanese media report said Wednesday.

Yoon and Kishida are "likely to reaffirm their cooperation in dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs" during the meeting in San Francisco, and "will also both visit Stanford University to deliver speeches on Nov. 17," Japan's Kyodo News said in its English-language report, citing government sources.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's presidential office said Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee will depart next Wednesday for a three-day visit to San Francisco, during which the president will attend a summit of the 21-member APEC forum and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

According to the report, the two leaders will brief the audience about their diplomatic ties, as well as trilateral cooperation with the U.S. on security and other issues during their speeches.

In August, Yoon and Kishida joined U.S. President Joe Biden at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David, during which they agreed to enhance three-way cooperation on cybersecurity and North Korean issues, among other matters.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida talk in New Delhi in this file photo taken Sept. 10, 2023, on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in India. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)