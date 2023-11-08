Twins rally to beat Wiz, even Korean Series at 1-1
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The LG Twins erased a 4-0 deficit to defeat the KT Wiz 5-4 in Game 2 of the Korean Series on Wednesday, evening up the best-of-seven showdown at one game apiece.
Park Dong-won blasted a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete the stunning comeback at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. Seven relievers held the Wiz scoreless over the final eight frames after starter Choi Won-tae served up four in the opening inning.
The best-of-seven series now shifts to the Wiz's home, KT Wiz Park in Suwon, south of Seoul, for the next two games. Game 3 is 6:30 p.m. Friday, followed by Game 4 at 2 p.m. Saturday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
