Slugging catcher blasts biggest home run of his career in Korean Series

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Twins catcher Park Dong-won has 134 regular season homers over his 14-year career in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), and had two dingers in postseason play coming into this year's Korean Series.

And he has never hit a bigger home run in his life than the one he smacked Wednesday, in Game 2 of the Korean Series versus the KT Wiz.

With his team down 4-3 and facing the prospect of going down two games to none in the best-of-seven series, Park blasted a go-ahead two-run homer off reliever Park Yeong-hyun in the bottom eighth at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.



Park Dong-won of the LG Twins (R) watches the ball after hitting a two-run home run against the KT Wiz during the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 2 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

It provided the exclamation point on a stunning comeback by the Twins, who were down 4-0 after the first inning.

Starter Choi Won-tae was gone after retiring just one batter. But with one reliever after another putting up zeroes on the board, the Twins slowly but surely ate into their deficit.

They got a run back in the third, another in the sixth and then another in the seventh. And when a leadoff walk followed by a sacrifice bunt put a runner at second, it set the stage for Park's heroics.

And it didn't take long for Park to deliver the goods, as he clobbered a first-pitch changeup from Park Yeong-hyun for the homer that put the Twins up 5-4.



Park Dong-won of the LG Twins celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the KT Wiz during the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 2 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park had played in the 2014 and 2019 Korean Series, for the Kiwoom Heroes, without ever going deep. He batted 0-for-3 in the 3-2 loss in Game 1 Tuesday, and the eighth-inning home run was enough to make people forget that Park had been 3-for-24 in his Korean Series career before Wednesday.

And to think: Park thought about putting down a bunt in that fateful at-bat.

"I looked at where the third baseman was positioned. I just wanted to get on base, and so I thought about bunting for a hit," Park said. "I am glad I swung the bat. I knew Park Yeong-hyun has such great stuff, and I wanted to make sure I wouldn't be late with my swing. I put a really good swing on that pitch."

After whacking the ball toward the left-center field, Park trotted slowly toward first base with the bat still in his hand. When the ball finally cleared the fence Park slammed the bat down before rounding the bag. Pandemonium ensued in the stands and in the dugout, too.



Park Dong-won of the LG Twins celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the KT Wiz during the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 2 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

"The guys slapped me so much and it really hurt," Park said with a smile. "I was screaming really hard for joy. I think I even had some tears in my eyes in that moment."

Game 2 was played before a sellout crowd of 23,750, almost all of them Twins fans hoping to see their favorite team win its first title since 1994.

Park thanked the fans for showing up in big numbers and sticking with them even after the disastrous first inning.

"It felt like we were fighting with 20,000 people having our backs," Park said. "I can't begin to tell you just how much they meant to us."



Park Dong-won of the LG Twins (C) is mobbed by teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the KT Wiz during the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 2 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)