Nov. 10

1920 -- The Joseon Governor General's office, the Japanese colonial base for the Korean Peninsula, announces a revised education law that requires primary schools to teach Japanese history and geography instead of Korean, and extends the academic period to six years from four.

1939 -- The Japanese colonial regime announces a regulation that all Korean names must be changed to Japanese ones.

1956 -- The Jinbo (Progress) Party, Korea's first progressive party, is formed under the leadership of Cho Bong-am, a former independence activist of an underground communist organization during Japanese colonial rule (1910-45). Cho served as agricultural minister and a two-term lawmaker after Korea regained sovereignty. The party's reconciliatory approach toward North Korea and progressive position on social matters would later become a thorn in the side of President Rhee Syng-man, who promoted ties with the United States against North Korea. Cho was executed three years later on charges of violating the anti-communist National Security Law by conducting pro-North Korea activities. Some people have claimed Cho was brought to trial as a result of a plot by Rhee, his political rival, but no investigation has been conducted on the allegation.

2009 -- South and North Korea exchange gunfire near the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the Yellow Sea in their first naval engagement in seven years. A North Korean patrol boat crossed the sea border and attacked a South Korean vessel after ignoring warning shots. In response, South Korea fired hundreds of shots, prompting the North Koreans to flee after two minutes. The South Korean side did not suffer casualties in the clash.

2014 -- South Korea and China strike a free trade agreement on the sidelines of an annual summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Beijing. The deal took effect Dec. 20, 2015.

2018 -- South and North Korea complete the withdrawal of troops and firearms from their border guard posts before their demolition. The measure was in accordance with the inter-Korean military agreement signed Sept. 19, 2018, aimed at building trust, reducing tensions and preventing accidental clashes.

