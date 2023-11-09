(4th LD) Blinken says Russia providing technology, support for N.K. military programs

(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 15-17; TRIMS; RESTRUCTURES)

By Kim Seung-yeon and Yi Wonju

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Russia is providing "technology and support" for North Korea's military programs, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday, as Pyongyang is believed to be trying to make yet another attempt to launch a military satellite.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Seoul after talks with Foreign Minister Park Jin, Blinken also said the two sides discussed ways to intensify pressure on Moscow not to transfer military technology to Pyongyang.

"We are seeing a two-way street. We're seeing the DPRK provide military equipment to Russia for pursuing its aggression in Ukraine. But we're also seeing Russia provide technology and support to the DPRK for its own military programs. And that's a real concern," Blinken said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Blinken also said he and Park "spoke about further actions that our countries can take with partners to intensify pressure on Moscow not to transfer military technology to the DPRK in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions."

"We will keep working with the Republic of Korea, with other interested countries, to identify, to expose and to counter Russia's attempts to acquire military equipment from the DPRK, and any state that is prepared to support its war in Ukraine," he said.

The top U.S. diplomat arrived in South Korea late Wednesday, after attending a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministerial meeting in Tokyo.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) speaks during a joint press conference with his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, after holding bilateral talks in Seoul on Nov. 9, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

The talks came after revelations that the North provided Russia with a large amount of munitions and weapons for use in the war in Ukraine under an arms deal apparently reached at the rare September summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The deeper military cooperation between the North and Russia has given rise to the prospect that Pyongyang could be receiving Moscow's technical assistance for its long-range missile program. Seoul officials said the North appears to be readying for a third attempt to launch a military spy satellite after failed attempts in May and August.

Blinken went on to highlight the importance of China's "constructive role" at a time when Pyongyang appears to be getting closer to Moscow.

"China has a unique relationship with North Korea," Blinken said. "We do look to China to use that influence to play a constructive role in pulling North Korea from this irresponsible and dangerous behavior."

China is widely believed to have significant leverage over North Korea, which has long been dependent on Chinese diplomatic support and economic aid.

Park concurred with Blinken's assessment.

"It will not help to serve China's interests either if North Korea-Russia military cooperation and arms deals like this heighten the tensions in Northeast Asia, at a time when the security crisis is intensifying due to the war in Ukraine," he said.

"South Korea and the U.S. will make efforts to urge China to play a role in preventing these dangerous transactions from taking place," Park said.

Blinken said the allies also talked about Seoul's push to suspend a 2018 inter-Korean military tension-easing accord signed under the preceding Moon Jae-in government amid a mood of rapprochement with Pyongyang.

"It's something that's come up in discussions right here today. We're having consultations on it and Secretary of Defense (Lloyd) Austin will be in Korea this weekend and there will be some conversations" he said, when asked by a reporter on Washington's position on the issue.

Austin is due to visit Seoul later this week for annual bilateral security talks with his South Korean counterpart, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik.

Park also said South Korea is closely watching the alleged link between North Korea and the Hamas militant group in terms of weapons and tactics.

"If the connection is confirmed, the North should be condemned accordingly," Park said. "We are closely watching the situation in the Middle East, with the idea that the crisis in the Middle East can be relevant to the security situation on the Korean Peninsula."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) shakes hands with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin ahead of their bilateral talks in Seoul on Nov. 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

After his arrival on Wednesday, Blinken met with National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong and "strongly condemned" the North's provision of military equipment and munitions to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine and thanked" Cho for Seoul's commitment to providing assistance to the country, the department said. The two sides also discussed the importance of cooperation in addressing global challenges, including instability in the Middle East, it added.

Prior to Thursday's talks with Park, Blinken paid a courtesy call on President Yoon Suk Yeol.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands in a conference room at the foreign ministry in Seoul ahead of bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, on Nov. 9, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

It marked Blinken's first trip to Seoul since the launch of the Yoon government. He last visited here in March 2021 for a "two plus two" meeting of the foreign and defense chiefs.

Park and Blinken previously met in person during the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September.

Blinken will depart for India later in the day, to be joined by Austin for joint talks with their Indian counterparts, capping his nine-day multination trip that included stops to the Middle East.

elly@yna.co.kr

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)