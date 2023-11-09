Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doubleugames turns to profits in Q3

08:02 November 09, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 51.3 billion won (US$39.1 million), shifting from a loss of 6.5 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 54.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 47.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 12.7 percent to 139.6 billion won.

The operating profit was 12.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
