Kakao Q3 net income down 63.9 pct to 49.5 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 49.5 billion won (US$37.8 million), down 63.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 6.7 percent on-year to 140.3 billion won. Revenue increased 16.3 percent to 2.16 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 108.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)